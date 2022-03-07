The odds appear to be stacked against councillors’ efforts to stop a gambling company opening a bingo and slots casino in Newmarket High Street.

Newmarket town councillors had already raised objections to Merkur Slots gaming licence application for the former Shoe Zone shop but when they met on Monday they were told by the licensing authority, West Suffolk Council, that under the current Gambling Act, none of their objections, including its concerns over the effects of unsustainable gambling, were relevant.

Last month the company submitted a planning application for the change of use of the former shoe shop to a gaming centre which would operate 24-hours a day.

Shoe Zone in Newmarket

According to the application it would be bringing a unit which had been up for rent for around a year, into beneficial use leading to improvements in appearance, increased footfall and new jobs.

In the past two years Merkur Slots has won five planning appeals with inspectors overturning planning application refusals in Kidderminster, Hull, Doncaster, Grantham and in Finchley, in Londo,n when the inspector said the opening of an gaming centre would bring social and economic benefits for the area both through jobs and the occupation of the building.

Town councillors are due to consider the change of use application on Monday at a meeting of the authority’s development and planning committee.

On Monday, they agreed to request that the final decision on the application be made by members of West Suffolk Council’s planning committee rather than delegated to the authority’s planning officers.