Councillors have expressed their disappointment over a decision to grant a licence for a casino-style gambling arcade in Newmarket High Street.

Merkur Slots UK Ltd was given its bingo premises licence for the former Shoezone store by officers at West Suffolk Council, despite a request by Newmarket town councillors for the application to be be determined members of the district council’s licensing committee.

After being told of the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said: “We regret this decision was made by officers and not elected council members.

Newmarket Mayor, Michael Jefferys.

"We should write to the district council saying how disappointed we are and how concerned we are for our residents if this goes ahead.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who is also a district councillor, said: “I think this is wrong and not right in my opinion. It should have been democratically elected members who dealt with it.”

The proposal had first been reported by Suffolk News last month when a spokesman for Merkur said: “We are looking forward to returning a vacant unit back to commercial use ensuring it once again contributes to the local economy.”

Shoezone is to be replaced by a bingo hall

This was part of an identical response given to Suffolk News’s sister paper in Spalding, in Lincolnshire, where similar plans for a 24/7 gaming centre in the town centre have been met with fierce opposition, including from the town’s MP.

The company’s spokesman also said: “Our venues provide a place where people come to enjoy a game of bingo or slots and we look forward to playing an active role in the community.”

Under the Gambling Act 2005, local authorities have few powers to reject applications for new gambling licences because they are required to implement an aim to permit policy and only raise concerns around crime and the protection of young people. The only exception is casinos, which councils remain free to prohibit.

And the town council is facing another battle over a similar proposal for the building left empty by the closure of the town’s branch of Santander, which is just two doors away.

Merkur Slots has also applied for planning permission to change the use of the premises to a gaming centre operating 24-hours a day.

Town councillors have already requested that the final decision on the application be made by members of West Suffolk Council’s planning committee rather than delegated to the authority’s planning officers.

In the past two years Merkur Slots has won five planning appeals with inspectors, overturning council planning application refusals in Kidderminster, Hull, Doncaster, Grantham and in Finchley, in north London, when the planning inspector said the opening of an gaming centre would bring social and economic benefits for the area.