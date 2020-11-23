A former police officer made fake drug wraps after failing to hand in cocaine seized in a Newmarket stop and search.

Daniel Jackson, of Gorse Close in Lakenheath, appeared before Norwich Crown Court today to be sentenced after previously admitting perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

But Judge Caroline Goodwin delayed sentencing until tomorrow after she asked for more information about the fate of the suspect from whom the original drugs were seized.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, told the Norfolk-based court that on October 20 he was called to a roadside stop-and-search in Newmarket when three men were pulled over.

Jackson had found £800 in cash from the suspects, but handed it back and later said there was no evidence linking it to drugs. Jackson, who had been in the force for about three years, also recovered some cocaine but never logged it into the evidence system.

The court was told he apparently left the wraps on the roof of the car, which he described in his interview as being thrown away.

Miss Shirley told the court colleagues of his had asked about the progress of the case, and Jackson lied and said it was with the Crown Prosecution Service. When his colleagues later found out no crime was logged on the system, Jackson said he would chase it up with his superiors.

Officers later could not find the drugs which were meant to have been seized in the evidence locker, but Jackson said they had been found.

Instead Jackson had three lots of sugar wrapped in toilet paper, which was described to the court by Miss Shirley as a purposeful effort to deceive officers.

Carolina Bracken, mitigating, urged Judge Caroline Goodwin to hand Jackson a suspended sentence and branded it a 'very exceptional case'.

"It is difficult to find words to express quite how stupid it was [to make the fake wraps]," she said. "It was only ever going to go one way, against him. There was no way that was not going to be found out."

She told the court that Jackson was an angry young man and came from a life of difficulty but, unlike his brother, found an avenue to take out his anger through kickboxing.

Ms Bracken said on the day of the stop-and-search he had just been told he was being dumped by his girlfriend as he was on the way to the call, and was devastated. The court was told he was worried about seeing his children.

As she described to the court his heartbreak when he had to tell his children he didn't know when he would next see them, and that his four-year-old son had asked for a pair of handcuffs for a Christmas present, Jackson broke down in tears in the dock.

During the 39 minute hearing, Judge Goodwin said she needed more time to consider the sentence, and the public's faith in police was 'absolutely paramount'.

She told the court the trust the public put in officers was sacrosanct, and added: "Anything that falls short of that standard needs to be looked at with great care".

Jackson was remanded in custody and has been ordered to appear before the court again tomorrow, when he will be handed his sentence.

