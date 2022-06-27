Officers searching for a missing Newmarket woman have said they are 'extremely concerned' for her welfare.

Julie Bowers, 66, left her home at 6.30am today and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft tall with short to shoulder length greying curly hair.

Julie Bowers, 66, who is missing from Newmarket. Picture: Suffolk Police

She was last seen wearing dark trousers and a blue jacket.

Officers are extremely concerned for Julie’s welfare.

They ask anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts to call Suffolk Police on 101.