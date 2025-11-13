A forge used by farriers and blacksmiths in Newmarket for over 80 years could soon become a new gym and spa for a neighbouring hotel.

The Old Forge in Moulton Road which has been closed for a year, has recently been bought by the owner of the 43-bedroom Heath Court Hotel who wants to redevelop it into a new facility for hotel guests.

Planning permission is being sought for the demolition of the existing forge which will be replaced with a two-storey building housing a gym designed by TechnoGym, on the ground and first floors with treatment rooms and a spa also on the first floor. There will be changing rooms and toilets on both levels.

The Heath Court Hotel in Moulton Road which is hoping to add a gym and spa to its guest facilities

Hotel manager Robert Nobbs said: “The hospitality landscape is continuing to evolve. In order to stay relevant and competitive, we must adapt.

Health and wellbeing are now key considerations for both leisure and business travellers, and we are increasingly being asked about onsite fitness facilities. Providing a high-quality, easily accessible space for exercise will significantly enhance the experience for our guests.”

According to the applicant’s planning statement included with the application, the style of the new building would be in-keeping with the traditional nature of the existing properties in Moulton Road which is in a conservation area, with red facing brickwork with buff brickwork detailing, natural slate roof and casement windows.

“The aesthetics of the new building has been heavily influenced by the redeveloped Heath House Stables which is the next building along the street frontage,” it said.

It added: “The proposal utilises a currently unused building in a prime town centre location. The scheme will have a positive impact on the heritage assets or conservation aspects of the building or area and as mentioned provides significant benefits by way of improving the aesthetics and the use of this underutilised site.”

The main entrance to the new building would be from the hotel’s car park close to main entrance.

The application which has been submitted to planning authority West Suffolk Council and members of Newmarket Town Council’s development and planning committee will have the chance to comment when they meet on Monday.