A former mental health unit just outside Newmarket is to be redeveloped as a secure home for children with complex needs.

Beech House Hospital, in Fordham Road, which closed in 2015, and was put up for sale two years ago with an asking price in excess of £1 million, has been bought by the Cambian group it was confirmed this week and will take referrals from all over the country.

A spokesman for the company said it planned significant investment to transform the 2.6 acre site, which includes a reception building and five residential blocks containing 36 bedrooms.

Beech House in Newmarket

At the time it was put up for sale, the freehold of the property was owned by Netherlands-based company, Promontoria Holding, which had originally acquired it for £5.8 million.

“The redeveloped site will operate as a number of small children’s homes, with a small on-site school and other key facilities,” said the Cambian spokesman.

“We expect the first phase of the service to open in late summer this year and, when fully operational, we expect to employ a staff team of over 100 people across a number of key disciplines.

“The service will support children aged 11 to 18 years old with complex needs.

“We are very excited to redevelop the Beech House site and the opportunity that this will bring for the young people who we will support and for the local community.”

The current facility at Beech House was only developed between 1998 and 2000, but there have been hospital facilities on the site

since 1888 when it was home to the

Newmarket and Moulton Infectious Diseases Hospital or isolation hospital as it was known locally.

Then, and into the 20th century, it was used to house patients suffering and recovering from infectious diseases such as diphtheria and tuberculosis.