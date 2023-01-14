A Newmarket mum, whose son has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, is raising funds for the charity which is supporting the family.

Amy Todd is preparing to take part in a winter walk challenge with her friends Zoe Gilfillan and Allison Rix, for Muscular Dystrophy UK, walking a half marathon, 13 miles, in London on January 28.

Their effort has been prompted by Amy’s five-year-old son Oliver, who in 2020 was diagnosed with Limb-girdle21 (LGMD21) muscular dystrophy, which causes weakness and wasting of the hip, thigh and shoulder muscles, which makes mobility more difficult as the condition progresses.

Oliver Todd with dad James and his mum Amy, who is taking part in a winter walk challenge to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: Mark Westley

“This will be a huge challenge for us as we are not the fittest of people,” said Amy, “but seeing my boy’s struggles I think we can all do this for him.”

Currently there is no cure for the condition, and no specific treatment, and for Amy and James, Oliver’s parents, who are both carriers of the gene which causes the condition, it’s a matter of taking each day as it comes.

“Around his third birthday we noticed Oliver was very clumsy and that he fell a lot struggling to get himself up of the floor,” said Amy. “After a paediatric doctor observed him and following blood tests and genetic testing, we got the devastating news Oliver had LGMD21.

“He’s a typical five year old and just a very happy little boy,” said Amy, “but we know his condition could deteriorate the older he gets and we can’t predict anything. We just have to take it a day at a time.”

Oliver is a pupil at All Saints’ Primary School, in Newmarket, where Amy said the support he received was fantastic.

“He has got a lovely group of friends and they all know about him and they slow down to make sure he is with them,” said Amy.

“Oliver has a wheelchair for long distances because his walking can get clumsy and he needs help getting up the stairs at home. He is a very cheeky little boy and we just want things to be as normal for him as possible. We try not to think too far into the future.”

The couple have strong support from their family who include Johnny Tolton, of Burrough Green, who is Oliver’s great-great grandfather and recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Anyone wishing to support the fund-raising effort can get to Amy’s fundraising page by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amytodd17/qrcode