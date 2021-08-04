Singer Olly Murs is in hospital recovering from leg surgery after a freak accident on stage at Newmarket Nights on Friday evening.

Olly revealed the accident happened after the second song he played at Newmarket Racecourses when a fragment of bone lodged itself on the back of his knee after he jumped.

The Voice coach and former X Factor contestant shared the news via a video message on his Instagram page yesterday, as he said he had received 'kind messages of support' from those who had attended the concert.

Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

He said the accident had 'shut his leg down' and he spent the rest of the gig limping - which resulted in a 'mad 72 hours' and him needing surgery on his left leg.

It comes ahead of his next concerts at Newbury Racecourse on August 14 and Singleton Park in Swansea on August 15, which Olly said had spurred him on to get the procedure done swiftly so that he could still perform.

But Olly added the performances will be changed because of his injury.

"It will be a different gig, I probably won't be running around like I normally do," he said.

"There might be a stool for me to sit down on but I can't cancel these gigs for you guys.

"It was such an amazing vibe on Friday at Newmarket, so I'll give it absolutely everything next week for you all."

The pop star said he had feared his injury had been worse and he had ruptured his knee so it was actually 'great news' that it wasn't as serious as that.

He will be resting over the next few days to prepare himself for the Newbury and Swansea gigs, he added, as he signed off the video sending his fans 'all his love and kisses'.

