Olly Murs has announced that he will perform at next year's Newmarket Nights as part of a UK-wide tour.

This morning, the former X Factor star revealed plans for the 25-date tour which will see him take to the stage at one of the town's racecourses on Friday, August 30.

He is one of several artists who have signed up to be part of the popular concert series next year, after the coronavirus pandemic saw all 2020 shows cancelled.

Rick Astley and Tom Jones have both signed up to perform in 2021 and will perform to crowds on June 25 and July 23 respectively.

Roxy Music lead singer Bryan Ferry has also due to perform on July 16.

Popular festival Forest Live, which is held in different forests including Thetford , has also began filling slots for its 2021 event.

Keane has been announced as a headline artist and will perform at all four venues - Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum, Cannock Chase Forest and Delamere Forest - in June.

Paloma Faith is also among those to be looking ahead to next year and has announced plans to play at Ipswich 's Regent Theatre on October 4.

