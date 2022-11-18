A British singer and songwriter is set to return to a Suffolk festival this summer.

Pop star Olly Murs will be performing at The July Course at Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The Essex-born artist, will join previously announced Bastille, who are headlining on Friday June 30.

Olly Murs will be performing at Newmarket Nights in August. Picture: Edward Cooke

Olly Murs said: “Newmarket! I can’t wait to come and play my new music and all my most-loved tracks for you all in 2023. We always have an awesome time at Newmarket Nights so know this show will be very special.”

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Olly Murs is becoming a regular at Newmarket Nights for very good reason – his live shows are incomparable and promise a fantastic evening for all.

"With Bastille and now Olly on our 2023 line-up, we can’t wait to reveal more.”

After four quiet years where he didn't any release any music, he put out his new single ‘Die of a Broken Heart’ last month, taken from his forthcoming album ‘Marry Me’ that comes out December 2.

The performer's previous six albums and subsequent sold-out tours have all been enormously successful, including six multi-platinum albums, four number one UK singles, and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

Last summer, huge names such as Anne-Marie, The Script and Paloma Faith performed at Newmarket Nights.

Tickets to see the pop star at Newmarket Racecourses will be on sale at 10am on Friday 25th November via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

A presale will be available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, November 23.