Phoenix Cycleworks, the Kentford-based home of West Suffolk’s top dirt jumping and mountain biking venue, is set to go from strength to strength after council planners approved a range of expansion plans.

The cycle park is split between Ground Zero beside the westbound carriageway of the A14 past Kentford, and the North Summit on the eastbound side. The two areas are linked by an underpass.

The existing cafe and the cycle shop at Ground Zero will nearly double in size with a new cycle hire and repair shop and increased parking for up to 78 vehicles. The extension, constructed of repurposed shipping containers clad in timber, will incorporate a landscaped patio area and a landmark ‘tower’ entrance.

Phoenix plan

The park, which has seen a sharp increase in popularity since the success of Team GB’s cyclists at the Tokyo Olympics, is open to cyclists of all abilities everyday from 9.30am to 5.30pm (winter hours 9am to 4pm) with booking required. An all-day ticket costs £10 and cycles can be hired for £45 for the day.

Owner Jeremy Gredley said: “The park continues to go from strength to strength and we’re really excited for the future.”

