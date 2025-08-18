An on-call firefighter’s life has been transformed after receiving free laser eye surgery.

Father-of-two Aaron Turner, of Newmarket, benefitted from the Thanks a Million campaign, launched by Optical Express in 2017 to recognise and support those who put others before themselves.

The 37-year-old balances his time between firefighting and working as a self-employed window cleaner but his poor eyesight meant night-time callouts were particularly challenging.

After applying, he was selected for free laser eye surgery and underwent treatment in Optical Express’ surgery clinic in Cambridge.

Aaron’s new vision has impacted all aspects of his life, from family time with his wife and children to safety and confidence on the job.

“I don’t have to worry about glasses slipping or risk of infection at jobs or anything like that. Even my confidence has changed, I’m not holding back anymore,” he said.

