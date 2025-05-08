A charity worker who previously experienced homelessness and severe mental health issues attended a Royal Garden Party.

Callum Sharpe, 24, of Kentford, near Newmarket attended the party yesterday, which was hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, following support from charity Action for Children.

The charity worker was helped by the charity’s Amaryllis Housing Scheme, a supported housing project for young homeless people in West Suffolk.

Youth worker Callum Sharpe outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Action for Children

Speaking after the party, Callum said: “Today was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It was wonderful to represent Amaryllis on such a huge scale and to feel recognised for the amazing work we do at the project.

“Being a guest at the palace has been such a privilege and makes me reflect on my own hard work and progress over recent years.

Callum Sharpe, from Kentford, said his trip to Buckingham Palace was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Picture: Action for Children

“I am so grateful for the support Amaryllis has given me.”

“Before I moved into Amaryllis, I was homeless, and I was really struggling.

“There was one point I was even on the street.

“When I got into Amaryllis, the support was brilliant I really progressed, and they really helped me to get to where I am now.

“I’ve now got a job, I’ve got my licence back, I’m able to drive. I just have so much freedom now,” said Callum who completed an apprenticeship in young people’s support - with Action for Children.

Sally and Callum attending the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Action for Children

He is now a youth worker at the Amaryllis service, helping others experiencing similar struggles to the ones he had.

Callum was joined at the garden party by Sally Mcinerney, from Amaryllis, who described him as an ‘inspiration’.

She said: “He is a shining example of how someone can turn things around by being open about their challenges, working with the right professionals, taking advice and guidance on board, and showing resilience through the challenges of life.”

Sally Mcinerney, from Amaryllis Housing Scheme, and youth worker Callum Sharpe, who she described as an inspiration. Picture: Action for Children

You can find out more about the Amaryllis Housing Scheme here.