The A14 is closed and one person is in the care of an ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash near a Suffolk town.

Cambridgeshire Police was called to a four-vehicle collision in the A14 at Stow Cum Quy, near Newmarket, at 2.31pm, and the major route is closed eastbound between junction 35 and junction 36.

Fire crews also attended the scene to assist in removing three individuals trapped in one of the vehicles.

The A14 eastbound at Stow Cum Quy, near Newmarket, where a four-vehicle collision took place earlier today (November 30). Picture: Google Maps

The road is completely blocked at present with recovery on its way.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue called a stop at 3.50pm whilst police officers remain on the scene.

According to a tweet from National Highways:East, a strategic diversion is in place on approach to the incident.

The diversion route provided is:

-Exit at J33 (Milton interchange)

-Take the A10 northbound

-At Stretham take the 3rd exit off the roundabout onto the A1123 (Newmarket road)

-At Downfields take the 4th exit off the roundabout onto the A142

-Re-join the A14 at J37 (Exning interchange)