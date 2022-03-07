A person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Newmarket.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance team, were rushed to the scene of the crash on the A1303 at 6.59am.

Three fire crews from Newmarket, as well as a crew from Cambridge, helped to rescue the person from their vehicle after they were trapped inside.

One person has been taken to hospital after the single-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.