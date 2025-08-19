A GP partnership has expanded its offering through the purchase of an online pharmacy firm operating in the Newmarket area.

Suffolk Primary Care (SPC) is confirmed to have taken control of Pharmacy2Go and is set to make its free delivery services available in Brandon.

James Cucchiara, managing director of SPC, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to expand the range of services we provide across Suffolk and beyond through the purchase of Pharmacy2Go.

Pharmacy2Go has a collection machine at Newmarket Community Hospital

“Our goal is to offer people a convenient one-stop-shop where they can order their medication or book specialist appointments in just one click, while also benefitting from great customer service should they need it.”

Pharmacy2Go gives customers the chance to order prescriptions online.

If they live in a 10 mile radius, they will be delivered free of charge or mailed if they are further afield. They can also be collected from a machine at Newmarket Community Hospital.

The service operates in Newmarket, Exning, Moulton, Gazeley, Dalham, and Kentford and will soon cover Brandon.

Mr Cucchiara said SPC would continue to develop Pharmacy2Go’s services over the coming months.

During the summer, it will launch specialist travel clinics while Covid-19 and flu vaccines will be available near people’s homes.

It will also explore possible locations for a second collection machine.