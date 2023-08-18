Suffolk Trading Standards has appealed to the public for help, as they urge a £765,000 fraudster to give himself up for sentencing.

In October 2022, Wayne Parker, of Mildenhall, was found guilty of fraudulent trading, after obtaining more than £765,000 in credit from suppliers.

An arrest warrant was issued when Parker failed to appear in court, in February this year.

There is an arrest warrant for Wayne Parker from Mildenhall. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

Trading Standards said Parker presented himself as a livestock owner which allowed him to be given credit by a wide range of companies.

He often made no attempt to settle his debts and, when he did, repeatedly sent cheques that would bounce.

Since going on the run Parker is known to have been using the Match.com dating website and has also been hiring cars in a bid, it is believed, to avoid detection by the police.

He has links to west London, with his last known address being in Feltham, however he has carried out work across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, and Surrey.

Recent reports suggest he may also be working in Wales and there are links to him being in Somerset.

Graham Crisp, head of Suffolk Trading Standards, said: “Mr Parker has repeatedly said he would return to Suffolk to face the consequences of his actions but, so far, he has failed to do so.

“He knows it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with him and we would strongly urge him to hand himself in sooner rather than later.

“In the meantime, we would ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Suffolk Trading Standards via email on tradingstandards@suffolk.gov.uk