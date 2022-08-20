Plans for two new operating theatres, and a 32-bed inpatient ward, which were seen as an important new chapter in the life of Newmarket Hospital, have been ditched because of lack of funding.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust submitted an application to build the new two-storey orthopaedic unit at the Exning Road hospital a year ago in a bid to ease operating pressures on West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and plans were approved in December.

But this week Suffolk News learned the development would not now go ahead.

Newmarket Hospital

A spokesman for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “Having applied to secure financial backing for the further development of the Newmarket Community Hospital site, unfortunately, the trust was not successful this time.

“The trust continues to explore funding opportunities for this project. Developing this site remains a key part of the trust’s strategy, as does working with healthcare partners, to ensure the needs of local communities are met.

“As such, initial plans for a new community diagnostics centre (CDC) at the site have been approved by the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, and have been submitted for consideration for funding as part of the national CDC programme.

“If successful, this will help increase capacity, reduce waiting times and tackle health inequalities.”

If the new theatres and inpatient facilities had been given the funding to go ahead it would have been the first time operating theatres were seen in action at the hospital since health chiefs made the decision to downgrade it more than 30 years ago.

There are currently no dedicated operating theatres at the Newmarket site, meaning emergency, and planned, operations are sent either to West Suffolk Hospital, or to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, both half an hour away.

According to a planning statement submitted by the foundation trust, and linked to the new development, a long term NHS plan had been in place since 2019 to increase facilities to reduce patient waiting times.

Newmarket Hospital having its own theatres, and recovery suites, would have not only greatly benefited the local community and local patients, but would also have helped other patients across Suffolk by relieving some of the pressure on the Bury St Edmunds hospital.