Opposition is growing to plans to build nearly 900 homes on the former site of the Animal Health Trust in Kentford.

Since London-based development company Lochailhort Kentford Ltd submitted two planning applications to West Suffolk Council in June letters of objection have come in from neighbouring residents, parish councillors, the horseracing industry, and the owner of a well-known wedding venue who fears his business would be devastated if the plan goes ahead.

A 22-page statement issued on behalf of Alex Dawe, the owner of Lanwades Hall, which is surrounded by the application site and less than 40 metres from the closest proposed house, said: “Local planning policy seeks to protect employment sites.

The former Animal Health Trust site at Kentford on which a developer wants to build nearly 900 homes

“Permitting housing on the boundary with Lanwades Hall would make this business unviable by introducing residential neighbours very close to the boundary, which are incompatible with the noise generated from events and weddings, which regularly operate until midnight.

“The proposed houses would be unacceptably impacted by the level of noise produced by Lanwades Hall. The mitigation put forward in the proposal would not adequately protect future residents from the impact of noise, nor would it be feasible or effective.

“If the proposal for housing is allowed, this will undermine this business, and the present, future viability and function of the listed building will be lost.”

Lanwades Hall wedding venue can be seen in the centre of the frame at the top

Kentford parish councillors said they had major concerns about the impact the development, which was not in the district’s adopted Local Plan for 2024 – 2041, would have on the village.

And they also raised concerns about increased traffic.

“Just taking the detailed development plans, 646 parking spaces, suggesting at least 1292 daily journeys.,” said the council’s statement.

“If half went right through the village that would increase volume from a November 23 figure of 2653 vehicles down Bury Road a day, by around 25 per cent.”

Acting for a number of clients, Newmarket agent John Johnstone said: “The increase in traffic through Kentford would be significant, especially when taking into account the Meddler Stud and Kentford Garden developments, neither of which were in place when the trust was in operation.”