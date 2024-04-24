An opticians is welcoming customers with a fresh look following a three-week refurbishment in a Suffolk shopping centre.

Specsavers in The Guineas, Newmarket, has been transformed with more space, new machinery and improved pre-testing areas.

The refurbishment took three weeks which saw the shop close for two days.

Specsavers in The Guineas, Newmarket, has been refurbished with a new look and upgraded equipment. Picture: Specsavers

Retail director Tom Seljamae said: “We want to thank our customers for all their support and patience during these three weeks and we hope they enjoy the new look of the store.

“We are excited to be able to see more people of Newmarket with the new space.

“Now that our pre-test area is more streamlined, we are hoping to bring our testing times down and increase volume through our existing clinics.”

The opticians now includes a room dedicated to a new piece of equipment, the Myah machine, which is used to map short-sightedness in children as well as measure customers’ corneal sizes to help fit contact lenses.