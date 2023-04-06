A Newmarket optometrist made a life-changing discovery which led to a patient receiving treatment to save their eyesight.

Elohdi Massias, 41, was visiting from France in November last year when she decided to see if there was any appointments for her children at Peters Opticians, an independent store in The Guineas Shopping Centre.

When she arrived, Ghislaine Dunn, senior IP optometrist and director of the practice who also works at Addenbrooke's Hospital, insisted that time was made for an examination of Elohdi’s eyes as well.

Ghislaine Dunn in Peters Opticians. Picture: Ian Olsson Photography

During Elohdi's examination, Ghislaine noticed signs of a sight-threatening condition, and Elohdi was invited back for further tests later that day.

There, it was found that she had a retinal detachment which she had been unaware of and which could lead to sight loss.

Elohdi made arrangements to return to France as soon as possible and underwent sight saving surgery two days later to treat the retinal detachment.

Ghislaine Dunn, who has been director of Peters Opticians for the past 18 months, said: "It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to identify a condition such as this in a patient and ensure that they are provided the care and attention necessary to prevent any life changing damage to their vision.

Following her operation and recovery, Elohdi was advised to maintain regular eye examinations to check the health of her eyes and to keep an eye out for any further complications.

Elohdi said: "It was the least I could do to return to the practice in March and personally thank the team for their amazing efforts and care.

"The entire team were kind, helpful and knowledgeable, even assisting me in choosing a fabulous pair of new glasses after my operation. I’m so glad that I found Peters Opticians, I cannot thank them enough."