Newmarket’s Henry Cecil open weekend has raised its highest total since it was first held more than a decade ago topping £100,000.

The proceeds of the event held last month represented a 20 per cent increase on last year’s total of £89,196. and will be donated to Newmarket Housing Trust and the weekend’s long-term charity partner town-based Racing Welfare.

Earlier this month plans for the first project by the trust, a block of 24 rooms with en-suite facilities for teenagers coming to work in the racing industry in Newmarket, were given the go-ahead and will be built on a site at the British Racing School.

Young visitors to Newmarket Henry Cecil open weekend loved the opportunity to get up close to some of the town's racehorses

Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes, chairman of popular fundraiser, said: “To raise over £107,000 is an incredible achievement and a real testament to the generosity of the racing community and the public.

“It was fantastic to see so many people, from racing fans to local families, enjoying what makes Newmarket such a special place.

“I’m especially proud of the introduction of our autism-friendly yards, which marked an important step towards making the event more inclusive. Huge thanks to all the trainers, sponsors and supporters who helped make the weekend such a memorable one.”

A total of 27 trainers opened their yards including leading trainers William Haggas, Roger Varian, and George Boughey.

The two autism-friendly yards, those of Ross Burdon and David Simcock were run in collaboration with Autism In Racing ensuring the weekend was accessible to even more members of the community.

The weekend began with access to some of Newmarket’s most iconic equine sites, including the National Stud, the British Racing School, the Injured Jockeys’ Fund rehabilitation centre Peter O’Sullevan House, the National Horseracing Museum, Newmarket Equine Hospital, Tattersalls, and the Jockey Club Rooms. And at the Rowley Mile the inaugural running of the Newmarket trainers’ race.

The Shetland Pony Grand National proved a great favourite with visitors

Early morning visitors to Warren Hill on the second day saw stable stars like Ombudsman and Field Of Gold canter up Warren Hill in an event sponsored by Tattersalls and, later in the day, the Amo Racing personality show jumping competition, the Baker McVeigh Shetland Pony Grand National, and the Al Shaqab-sponsored parade of retired racehorses proved very popular.

Another feature of the two-day event was a silent auction which raised almost £13,000 adding significantly to the total.