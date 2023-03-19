Villagers in Red Lodge can now work up a sweat while enjoying the fresh air after an outdoor gym was opened last Sunday.

Now some £40,000 of new inclusive equipment, which caters for all age groups, and all abilities, is available for use at the village’s recreation ground next to the play area.

The brainchild of parish clerk Shazia Shujah, it was an idea which was enthusiastically backed by councillors and already looks to be a winner with villagers.

Luke Chadwick, who played for Manchester United and England Under 21s cutting the ribbon along with Shazia Shujah. Picture: Mecha Morton

Official opening of new outdoor gym in Red Lodge on Sunday March 12. Picture: Mecha Morton

And on Sunday it got the seal of approval from former Manchester United and England Under 21s star Luke Chadwick, a director of the Football Fun Factory, who was on hand to help Shazia cut the ribbon, officially declaring the outdoor gym open.

There are 12 pieces of equipment including cross trainers, rowers and airwalkers, and funding for the project came through the community infrastructure levy, legal agreements made by housing developers with West Suffolk Council.

“My vision was to see the community coming together and creating something special for everyone to use and enjoy,” said Shazia. “And I hope this green gym will become a real asset for the area helping to promote good health and wellbeing.”

The gym is a hit with villagers. Picture: Mecha Morton

The equipment cost some £40,000. Picture: Mecha Morton

She said the inspiration for the initiative had been born out of the Covid pandemic when villagers’ mental health was affected by not being able to socialise.

“I realised how people had really suffered during the pandemic and thought this would be a way of not only bringing them back together again but something that would boost not only physical health but mental health as well,” said Shazia, “and it’s a lovely area. Being outside gives the added benefits that come from plenty of natural light, fresh air and lovely views.”