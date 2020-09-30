The owner of a dog which went missing after lifesaving heart surgery at a vets just outside Newmarket has said she is now playing a waiting game, hoping she would be reunited with her beloved pet.

Ozzy, Christine Goldsmith's Hungarian Vizsla dog, slipped his lead when he was was taken outside for a midnight toilet break on Thursday at Dick White Referrals in Six Mile Bottom.

Since the early hours of Friday there has been a huge search effort to find the missing Cyprus rescue.

Ozzy the dog, and his owner Christine Goldsmith, who has gone missing from a veterinary just outside Newmarket (42428000)

Not only were there about 80 people out in force on Saturday to try and find him, but specialist dog tracking experts have been called in as well as drone pilots to help locate the missing eight year old.

But now Christine, a vicar from Lincolnshire, has said it is the time to sit back and wait.

"We have had some possible sightings we are following up. We have called off the search and are now waiting for him to come out," she said.

Ozzy the dog who has gone missing from a veterinary just outside Newmarket (42427998)

"We are staying positive, we are going to get him home safe."

Christine has urged people to not approach him, not to try and catch him and not to try and feed him.

"We don't want people grabbing him, that will spook him," she said. Instead, if you see Ozzy, you should contact her immediately .

The 56 year old also thanked everybody who has helped in the search for missing Ozzy. "Everybody has been absolutely incredible and still are," she said.

"I want to give a huge thank you to everybody for their love and supportand for all those who have come out and searched."

If you have seen a golden ginger dog, about the size of a Labrador but slighter in build, get in touch with her via social media .

