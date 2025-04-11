The owner of a popular shop in Newmarket High Street, which has been trading for more than 35 years, has spoken of his sadness at having to close the business.

Darren Butler, 68, has owned the Kitchen and Things emporium, which has been selling a variety of items from crockery and garden ornaments to glassware and accessories, since just before it first opened in April 1989.

“It is a very sad time all round and it is really upsetting to be closing after serving the community for more than three and a half decades,” he said.

Kitchen and Things manager Bruce Canhan outside the store ahead of its closure after more than 35 years. Picture: Keith Heppell

“A lot of people are genuinely upset by our closure but like many independent businesses, a range of factors have unfortunately made it increasingly difficult to continue trading.”

He added: “Like many independent businesses, we have faced rising costs that have made it increasingly difficult to continue trading.

“Significant increases in business rates, National Insurance contributions, the minimum wage, energy costs, and supplier prices have all contributed to a challenging financial environment.

The independent shop has been selling a variety of items from crockery and garden ornaments to glassware and accessories since 1989. Picture: Keith Heppell

“Despite our best efforts to adapt, these pressures have made it impossible for us to keep going and now another independent shop has vacated the High Street.”

Mr Butler said he was particularly upset that seven members of staff at the popular shop would be losing their jobs when it closes its doors for the last time after all the remaining stock had been sold off.

They include the face of Kitchen and Things manager Bruce Canhan, who has been with the business since it first opened.

Seven members of staff at Kitchen and Things will be losing their jobs as a result of the closure. Picture: Keith Heppell

“I really feel for the staff as it is very sad news and I want to thank our shop manager, Bruce, who has been with me since day one,” said Mr Butler.

“I am proud that we’ve managed to last this long as there’s not many retailers that have been through what we have been through and are still standing today.”

But Mr Butler said the news of the shop’s closure had prompted a huge and positive reaction and support from residents of Newmarket and the surrounding area.

“People have been coming in every day and the response has been overwhelming to say the least,” he said.

“I want to thank all our loyal customers and everyone who has shown their support as it has meant the world to us.

“We are truly grateful for the many wonderful memories we have shared and we appreciate everyone who has been part of our journey.

“It has been an absolute pleasure serving this community.”