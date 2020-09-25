A search party is frantically looking for a dog which went missing after major surgery at a vets just outside Newmarket .

Ozzy, a Hungarian Vizsla dog, slipped his lead when he was taken outside for a midnight toilet break last night at Dick White Referrals in Six Mile Bottom.

When owner Christine Goldsmith, 56, was told she drove from her home in Lincolnshire at 2am to start the search and has said she will not be leaving the Newmarket area until he is found.

Ozzy the dog, and his owner Christine Goldsmith, who has gone missing from a veterinary just outside Newmarket (42428000)

This morning a search party of about 30 people, organised by the veterinary surgery, has been looking for the eight year old Cyprus rescue.

The home-loving dog is thought to have gone south of the surgery.

"He is the most cuddly, lovable dog you can imagine," said vicar Christine. "He gets along with everybody and everything and he just doesn't like being away from home."

Ozzy the dog who has gone missing from a veterinary just outside Newmarket (42427998)

It is urgent Ozzy is found as the dog, which is one of 10 Christine has rescued from the island, still had a cannula for intravenous medications when he went missing.

If you have seen a golden ginger dog, about the size of a Labrador but slighter in build, get in touch with her via DogLost orthe Facebook page .

