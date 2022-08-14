Residents have asked for the town council’s support for their plan to allow a three-acre paddock in Newmarket’s Fordham Road to be used as a school sports field.

The proposal, which will be considered by councillors on Monday, involves Balaton Paddocks, which belong to residents of nearby Balaton Place who bought it in January this year when, according to them, there was concern it could be bought by individuals whose ownership they said could have been detrimental to both residents and the town as a whole.

Just before the sale was completed, the residents’ group heard the town’s Fairstead House school, in Fordham Road, was looking for a piece of land for its pupils to use for sporting activities.

Councillors will consider the proposals on Monday

The school currently uses The Severals for such activities which, it has said, is not idea for both privacy and security reasons.

Following talks with the school, the Balaton Paddocks group has reached the basis of an agreement to lease it the land for up to five years rent free, with a proposal to recover the cost of making the site secure and installing a new access, over the term of the lease period.

The paddocks are what remains of a large parcel of land which was originally gifted to the former Animal Health Trust back in 1946 by Lady Yule.

By 1998 the charity had sold off the residential properties on the land and two separate plots which became the Balaton Place and Argent Place developments.

They are within the Newmarket Conservation Area and classified

as open space which should be retained.

Roger Cattliff, who is one of the residents behind the proposal, said: “What makes little sense is that this piece of land has not been used for any purpose since 1998 when the Animal Health Trust stopped operating from Balaton Lodge.

“Unless there is a change of view, this land could well stay idle for a lot longer period which makes no sense at all.

“We are prepared to take a long term view as to the residential development of this land, which we believe would be of more benefit to the community than it remaining as an unseen and unused open space as this is not a piece of land that can be viewed by the community in general, it can only be seen from a limited number of homes, the majority of which are located along its north western boundary,” he said.

“If it could be used by the school as a sports field, this would fulfil the criteria that it remained, for at least the time being, as a green open space, a part of Newmarket’s green wedge. In such an event Balaton Paddocks could at long last serve a useful purpose within the town.”

The residents plan to submit an application linked to the future use of the paddocks to West Suffolk Council later this summer.