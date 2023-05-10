A 51-year-old paedophile has been jailed after he encouraged a 10-year-old girl to take and send him naked photos of herself and also sent her indecent images of other children.

Colin Cann, who lives in Ely near Newmarket and Mildenhall, started speaking to the schoolgirl on an instant messaging phone app between September 1 and 16, 2014.

His messages to the girl included one that said, “I’ll show you mine if you show me yours”, and later that same day, Cann sent her a photo of a young girl performing a sex act on an older man he said was him.

Colin Cann, of Clay Way, Ely, was sentenced on Friday, May 5 where he was handed a total of four years and six months in prison. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The messages continued, with the girl receiving more photos of Cann performing sex acts in his home and, on September 15, the messages became threatening.

Investigations traced the sexual grooming to Cann and in February 2016 officers visited his home at the time, in High Street, Chatteris.

They seized various digital devices, including a computer and storage discs, found to contain 2,565 category C indecent images of children, 1000 category B images and 1392 category A images – the most severe.

In a police interview, Cann told officers he had downloaded the indecent images because he had the “foolish idea” of trying to trap other chat users who may have an interest in children.

Cann fled to the UK to America in late 2016 but was extradited by police back to the UK in February this year.

He claimed he intended to destroy the storage discs and had never actively gone looking for indecent images of children, but realised what he had done was pretty reckless.

In a second interview, Cann denied being responsible for any further offences, including those relating to the 10-year-old girl.

However, Cann was later charged with seven offences, including two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of causing a girl under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Cann, of Clay Way, Ely, was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday, May 5 where he was handed a total of four years and six months in prison.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, also indefinite, to monitor any future offending.

DC Keith Evans, from the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “Cann fled the UK to America in late 2016, but we managed to extradite him to the UK in February of this year. I am pleased he has now been sentenced and I hope this brings his victim some closure.

“It was clear Cann was aware he was talking to a child and he even advised her to tell her teacher she had learnt sex education from a paedophile.

“His behaviour was shocking and, as this case highlights, we will do all we can to bring those to justice who use the internet in this way.

“Phones and social media mean children can be vulnerable to those who prey on their innocence and exploit their trust. I would urge parents to speak to their children about online safety and consider exactly who they are communicating with.

“Not only this, but a child is victimised when an indecent image is taken and every time it is viewed or shared. Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”

For more information and advice about child abuse, including online grooming, visit the police force’s dedicated web page.

Officers say anyone who is concerned that someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.