A Lakenheath man, and a woman from Gazeley, have been awarded top national life-saving honours for their efforts in trying to save a pensioner after his car plunged into a pond.

The car, driven by 90-year-old Reg Gardner, crashed into the water in Moulton Road in Gazeley on February 21 this year. Mr Gardner managed to get out of the vehicle but then sunk under the water.

The car was spotted by Sarah Lockwood who was then joined by heating engineer Brendon Hall, and the pair waded into the 5ft deep pond and managed to pull Mr Gardner out.

The car was spotted by Sarah Lockwood who was then joined by heating engineer Brendon Hall, and the pair waded into the 5ft deep pond and managed to pull Mr Gardner out.

Realising that he was not breathing, they began cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and pushed his stomach and slapped his back to try to clear water from his body.

After around 10 minutes he coughed up some water, and started to breathe, and by the time an ambulance arrived was breathing on his own.

However, despite their efforts, Mr Gardner, a former farm manager and gamekeeper, from Moulton, died in West Suffolk Hospital on February 24 less than an hour after his wife, Audrey, who was 82, had lost her battle with cancer in the same hospital.

Reg and Audrey Gardiner Picture: Family

Now Mr Hall and Ms Lockwood have both been awarded Royal Humane Society resuscitation certificates for bringing him back from the brink of death at the scene of the crash.

They have also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

Speaking as he announced the awards he said: “Sadly Mr Gardner died, but Mr Hall and Ms Lockwood managed to resuscitate him at the scene and give him the best chance possible of survival. They did a magnificent job in harrowing circumstances and richly deserve the awards they are to receive. No-one could have done more than they did.

“At the same time this is yet another case which emphasises the value of as many people as possible, in addition to the emergency services, learning the CPR. I’m sure that most people who learn the technique hope they will never be called on to use it. But many lives are saved by it and as this case shows, even though the victim of this incident did not in the end survive CPR gave him his best chance possible.”