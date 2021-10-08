Double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith will be returning to Suffolk next year as she performs at Newmarket Racecourse.

The "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" singer will be embarking on a UK tour in the summer of 2022, where she will visit 23 venues including Newmarket on June 17.

Paloma has had a busy year, releasing her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ earlier this year which received praise from critics and fans for its insight into the pop star's life and frank discussions around motherhood.

Paloma Faith performing at Newmarket Nights in 2018. Picture: Martin Dunning.

She also entered the world of interior design with the launch of her Paloma Home collection as well as filming season 3 of Pennyworth and the prequel series to Stephen Fears’ movie Dangerous Liaisons.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Paloma back to Newmarket Nights on Friday June 17.

"When she performed in 2018 it was to an audience of thousands and we’re excited to be hearing all of her fabulous hits on a warm summers evening again in 2022.”

Paloma Faith said: "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK.

"I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my Summer 2022 tour.

"I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

This year has seen a season of major live shows at Newmarket Racecourses, from Tom Jones to McFly to Rick Astley.

In 2022, visitors can look forward to Paloma Faith as well as The Script and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra, with more announcements to come.

Tickets for Paloma Faith, which start at £31, will be on sale at 10am on Friday 15th October via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday October 13.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket