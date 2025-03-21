A special message from Pope Francis was the highlight of a mass held in Newmarket to mark the diamond jubilee of priest Father Anthony Foreman.

Parishioners, and friends gathered at Our Lady and St Etheldreda to mark what was described as a truly momentous occasion, with the mass celebrated by numerous members of the clergy who had worked alongside Father Anthony over the years.

The congregation was also able to commemorate the laying of the church’s foundation stone, which took place on August 27, 1964.

Father Anthony Foreman holds aloft his special greeting from Pope Francis

After the mass Father Anthony, who has lived in Lidgate all his life and is a keen local historian, took time to reflect on the parishes he has served over the years.

From 1965 to 1974, he was assistant priest at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church, in Cambridge, one of the largest Roman Catholic churches in the country and the church where he was ordained on March 12, 1965.

This was followed by two years in Norwich, again as an assistant priest, this time at St George’s.

His first appointment as a priest in charge came in 1976 at Newmarket – it was a post he would hold for a decade, until 1986.

In 1989 he became parish priest at Our Lady, in Stowmarket, where he ministered until 1995.

Throughout these years, Father Anthony’s pastoral care, wisdom and kindness were deeply valued by his parishioners, many of whom still cherish his presence in their lives.

In his address after the mass, Father Anthony spoke of his 60 years of priesthood. His speech was filled with gratitude, warmth, and humour as he recounted key moments from his journey in the service of God and his people. He spoke of his baptism at the church of St Edmund, in Bury St Edmunds, his ordination as a priest and his very first Mass, celebrated in Newmarket. His words painted a vivid picture of his dedication to the priestly vocation and the many lives he had touched along the way.

And he proudly revealed the special message he had received from Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church.

A buffet lunch was provided in the parish centre after the service, when attendees had the opportunity to continue sharing memories and expressing their gratitude to Father Anthony.

A spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia said: “The 60th anniversary mass was more than just a commemoration of Fr Anthony’s ordination; it was a heartfelt expression of thanksgiving for a life devoted to service, faith and community.”