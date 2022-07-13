A paralysed former jockey completed a 140 mile hand cycling challenge at Newmarket’s July Course on Saturday raising thousands of pounds for two charities which have helped with his rehabilitation.

Jacob Pritchard Webb had set off from Cheltenham racecourse on Thursday and during his journey had been joined and encouraged by personalities from the racing world, including 20-times champion Nationa Hunt champion Sir Anthony McCoy.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob had been was enjoying a highly-promising riding career in France before an accident at Auteuil in June two years ago left him with life-changing injuries.

However, it has not stopped him from living life to the full. His challenge in support of both the Injured Jockeys’ Fund and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

He and his travelling supporters, including his parents, were given a standing ovation as they arrived at the entrance to Newmarket’s July Course on Darley July Cup Day.

“The last three days have probably been the most physically demanding I’ve ever endured,” said Jacob after crossing the finish line. “ I thought seven or so years ago that pushing a point-to-point horse round a track for three miles was difficult but this absolutely trumped that.

“I’m slightly overwhelmed to be honest. The support and donations have been amazing and everyone who’s got involved have just been fantastic. Without those people I just wouldn’t have got up that hill on that first day AP literally took his shoes off and pushed me up. We were not going to be defeated.

“ I’m feeling a bit achy and sore now but I’m hoping a bit of alcohol will numb the pain. I’m on champagne now and that’s going down a treat.”

Jacob who is now forging a successful career as a television pundit with Sky Sports Racing and in bloodstock, had already raised £13,000 by the time he had crossed the line at Newmarket.

“We’ve added about £5,000 to the total since Thursday morning, which is fantastic,” he said, “and if we can keep that going now it would be the icing on the cake.”

To donate go to: www.sponsorme.co.uk/jacobwebb/the-cross-countys-cycle-challenge.aspx.