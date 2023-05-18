Reports of a day of violence at a Newmarket school have left parents concerned for their children’s safety.

Three separate outbreaks of fighting occurred at Newmarket Academy on Friday two of them in the school, and a third in the leisure centre car park, as students were heading home for the weekend.

A parent, who did not want to be named, witnessed the car park incident, which was later posted on social media, and said it left her shaking.

Newmarket Academy. Picture: Mark Westley

“Two girls were fighting and really trying to hurt each other. In the end parents got out of their cars and dragged them off each other. It was a really appalling thing to see,” said the parent.

As lunch time ended, the Newmarket Journal has been told, the fire alarm was activated to stop violence which staff had been unable to control.

“It has left us feeling very worried about the school’s ability to keep children safe,” said the parent.

Headteacher, Martin Witter, sent an email to parents and carers on Sunday to inform them of what had happened on Friday.

“As many of you are no doubt aware, on Friday afternoon we had to deal with three separate incidents of unacceptable physical behaviour,” wrote Mr Witter.

“We have investigated over the weekend and will continue to do so today (Monday). It would appear that at least one of the incidents echoed one of the latest social media trends – your support would be very welcome in monitoring your child’s on-line activity.

A spokesman for the Unity Schools Partnership, of which Newmarket Academy is a part, claimed that the fire alarm was activated only because a routine fire drill had been carried out during lunch hour on Friday.

He said the three incidents had been ‘entirely unrelated’, adding that the social media post was ‘annoyingly, part of the day and age we live in’.