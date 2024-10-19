The parents of a 27-year-old woman have paid tribute to their ‘beloved daughter’.

Lily Sparrow, 27, of East Road in Isleham, was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa when it left the road and crashed into a ditch in Putney Hill Road, near Prickwillow, between 1.30pm and 2pm on October 12.

In a statement, Lily’s parents said: “On Saturday, October 12, we lost our beloved daughter Lily Anna Sparrow.

The parents of Isleham woman Lily Sparrow have paid tribute to their ‘beloved daughter’. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

“Whilst devastated by her loss, her iridescent beauty will shine and be with us forever.

“The wonderful relationships that she created and the light she brought to those whose lives she touched will always be a source of pride and joy for us.”

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle travelling between Isleham and Prickwillow in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using the reference Op Pryor.

Alternatively, call 101.