In my innocence I imagined that parking charges were originally introduced back in the olden days as a way to ration a precious resource. It encouraged shoppers to rent a spot for a short spell and then move on.

But ever since it became big business with local authorities dependent on parking fees to finance basic civic services, the whole system has turned sour.

In some towns, Newmarket included, shops and councils are at war as traders claim charges drive away customers.

John Bone, the columnist who gets Newmarket talking. (44732674)

This silly situation is downright absurd in Newmarket where a High Street struggling with online rivals and the pandemic is now faced with even higher parking charges. Small wonder town councillors are begging the district council to think again.

Surely West Suffolk must see their wisest policy is to encourage trade rather than bleed it dry. They sometimes remind me of the fool who sawed off the branch he was sitting on.

----

Let us rejoice at Alan Walker’s victory over a mean-spirited and petty system.Oak Tree Corner was the name he gave the spot where he and his late wife would sit happily and watch the world go by near their Cheveley home.

In time, the site and its seat was sanctified with a sign, 'Oak Tree Corner', as a sort of memorial to Alan’s Judith. But this offended those who know the rules. You can’t go around just naming public places as you please.

After a bit of a struggle that ruling has been overturned. Good. Most names on the map were not invented by officials and councillors. They spring from the people.Sometimes after centuries have passed the original reason is forgotten but the intention is still honoured.

At some time in the far future no one will know why Oak Tree Corner is so called.But Judith will still in some sense be honoured.

----

Glad as I am that inhuman algorithms will not blight exams this year, I remain dubious about the role of teachers in judging their own students.

Perhaps it dates back to my unhappy schooldays but I still harbour doubts about their judgment in these matters.

Thus far, the public debate on how exams can be conducted fairly in a plague year has largely ignored what seems to me to be an obvious flaw in present plans. As I see it, the student sitting the exam is not the only person being tested. A good student may not survive poor teaching. The teacher is being examined when a student tackles the test. So will it not be tempting for teachers to be generous to their students in order to prove their own reputation as teachers?

----

There is something admirably brave about Burwell Parish Council doggedly going ahead with plans for a thorough updating overhaul of the village’s main meeting place, the Gardiner Hall.

At a time when almost all hall events are either unwise or downright illegal it takes pluck and vision to talk about extensions and better parking. But if not now, when?

I particularly applaud the proposed provision of a smaller meeting room for clubs and committees. A fault of some newly-built village halls is that they are so grandiose that potential users seek more manageable space in smaller rivals like chapels and parish rooms. Big may be beautiful but small is also needed.

----

I know he didn’t really mean it but when Love Newmarket manager Paul Brown wroteoptimistically in the Journal about the longed-for return to normality I found myself muttering 'Heaven forbid!'

If most of the town’s trading scene is to prosper, the last the thing we want is a return to normality. Normality was a slow struggle against steady decline. Paul knows we can do better than that. Perhaps this shake-up will make some sleepyheads see sense.

----

The imagination goes into overdrive at the police report of 'unusual' women’s’ clothing being found in a Mildenhall wood.

Knowing the town’s extraordinarily varied ancient history, I wondered at first if the mystery items were Roman or even Ancient Briton. But having seen the latest fashion news it is more likely to be something bizarre dreamed up in Paris for this spring.

----

It can have been no surprise to a Mildenhall woman appearing before Suffolk magistrates that her crime spree cost her over £400. She must have known what the future held for her because, apart from various cases of violence and threats, she also stole a pack of tarot cards.

----

You have to see the funny side of plans for a new Newmarket museum. The latest twist weakens the chances of the museum ending up at Queensbury Lodge which is a pity in a way because it seems so fitting to house relics in a building that is falling down.

Wherever it ends up, I hope it will be somewhere more central and accessible to people on foot to just pop in.

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion

Read more Newmarket news