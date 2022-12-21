Residents in the west of Suffolk are struggling with water supply this morning.

In locations near Newmarket, as well as Kentford, Freckenham and Red Lodge there is very little or not water supply.

According to the Anglian Water incidents map, after receiving reports the company is due to investigate the location of the issue and repair it.

A swathe of West Suffolk and East Cambs seems to have woken up to no, or little, water supply! Typically British spirit in local co-op, knowing glances & wry smiles exchanged as dwindling bottled water supply was rapidly purchased! @AnglianWater don’t yet know what the cause is… pic.twitter.com/epUKLW7j74 — Richard Rout (@RichardRout) December 21, 2022

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and public protection, expressed his disappointment.

He said: "A swathe of West Suffolk and East Cambs seems to have woken up to no, or little, water supply.

"Typically British spirit in local co-op, knowing glances and wry smiles exchanged as dwindling bottled water supply was rapidly purchased.

"Anglian Water don’t yet know what the cause is."