Palace House in Newmarket, home of he National Horseracing Museum, has been celebrating a monumental 350th anniversary with a well attended family party and activities event.

Around 300 visitors turned out for Party at the Palace, which took place on August 7, enjoying archery, varied historical re-enactments by a troupe of actors, a farmers market and other assorted games and entertainment.

Gemma Rainer, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We’ve had so much going on, including blank firing muskets, archery, sword fighting, musicians, dancing and lots of activities for the children, including a Punch and Judy show, which one person told us was the best they’d ever seen.”

A musketeer with vistors Louis Richardson, Madeline and Sylvie Keane.

“We had dreadful weather on the day and so it was lovely to see so many families enjoying themselves despite it. We already have more events lined up for the coming months, including a farriers competition on August 28, a refugee project and a book launch.”

All funds generated on the day will be reinvested in the museum, with adults having paid £10 entry or £15 for two adults, with children under 16 being admitted for free.

The Bakery and The Tack Room provided catering on the day, offering baked treats, milkshakes and ice cream for families to enjoy in the museum grounds.

King Charles II with Rachael Barnard and Paul and Rosemary Healey.

The museum has confirmed that, although the 350th anniversary celebrations were initially intended as a one-off, the possibility of making the party an annual event is now being explored.

Palace House was opened as a sporting palace by King Charles II in 1671 and now offers a wide variety of exhibits spanning different eras and covering the racing industry, sporting art and the history of the town.

