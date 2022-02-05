The future of a frequently used footpath is under threat, with Newmarket Town Council making an appeal to regular users to step forward and support plans to have it officially designated as a public right of way.

The footpath, which runs between Willie Snaith Road and Exning Road is often used by residents walking to Laureate Community Academy, but an attempt has been made by landowners, Allied, to close the path to the public.

“Maintaining access along this footpath was supposed a condition on the planning application when Allied started developing the land, but for some reason it wasn’t,” said Cllr Andy Drummond, who is spearheading efforts to have the short cut officially recognised as a right of way.

Councillor Andy Drummond is seeking to have a right of way between Willie Snaith Road and Laureate School officially designated as a footpath.

“There have been similar issues over rights of way in the past, and they have been restored, but we need members of the public who use the footpath to give their support and testimony to the fact that it is an important right of way that they use.”

“Our first step was to have planning officers approach Allied and ask if they would voluntarily keep the path open to the public, but they said ‘no’.”

Cllr Drummond raised the issue at Monday’s Newmarket Town Council meeting where he was seeking the backing of the council in his efforts to have the path officially designated as a public right of way.

The council voted unanimously to give its support to his efforts.

“I can only think that Allied’s decision comes down to security concerns, and while I can understand that view while building work is taking place, once that is completed, I feel this path should remain open to all.

“We have the support of Laureate Academy and with enough members of the public getting behind this, I think we have every chance of success,” said Cllr Drummond.

“We believe the path has been used for some time – probably since Willie Snaith Road was built and it would be quite far for people to go around and would involve crossing roads which brings a safety element with it.

“We encourage anyone who uses this path to contact our town clerk with a witness statement to that effect.”