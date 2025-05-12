A property on the outskirts of Newmarket has had its patio door smashed during a burglary.

At around 10pm on Friday, the resident woke to noise of someone in their home in Hamilton Road.

When they went to investigate, they found the patio door smashed and signs of disturbance around the home, however, it appears nothing was stolen.

Police are appealing after a patio door was smashed during a burglary at a property in Hamilton Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/25081/25.