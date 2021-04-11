Work to improve a footpath close to a controversial horsewalk in Newmarket is set to get underway tomorrow.

The work will see part of Snailwell Road from Fordham Road to its junction with Malcolm Way, closed for five days and nights with a diversion put in place for road users.

Newmarket town, district and county councillor Andy Drummond told Suffolk News: “The improvements to Snailwell Road are coming from my highways locality budget.

Newmarket's Snailwell Road will close tomorrow. The diversion route will take users along the A142 Fordham Road, over the A14 bridge, along Snailwell Short Road to Snailwell and then back along the Snailwell Road towards Newmarket.

“It should have happened earlier in the year but was put back due to bad weather and the contractor getting behind on their projects.

“This is to protect pedestrians from vehicles mounting the current grass verge and making the whole area very muddy and unsightly.”

The improvements will be made to a 42 metre stretch of the pavement, starting at the road’s junction with Fordham Road.

They will include cutting back vegetation, laying new full height kerbs and dropper kerbs, installing a wooden edging at the back of the footpath and resurfacing.

Since it was opened in 2015, the design of the Snailwell Road horsewalk has infuriated those living close by because it had narrowed the road between its junctions with Fordham Road and Malcolm Way.

This made it impossible for large vehicles to pass without mounting the pavement, causing damage to the footpath and putting pedestrians at risk. The improvements to the pavement, however, will not pacify residents who see the horsewalk as the cause of the problem and want narrowed.

