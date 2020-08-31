Gangs of youths, some as young as 12, are terrorising council staff and users of Newmarket’s Severals sports pavilion.

The anti-social behaviour, which has been going on for more than two years, is now seen as so serious by the town council that it is having to invest in additional security measures which will cost taxpayers more than £11,000 and members are writing to Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, and town MP Matt Hancock, expressing their concerns and asking for more police help to protect their staff.

Meeting on Monday, councillors considered disturbing reports which detailed a catalogue of incidents relating to the pavilion and the nearby war memorial, which had also been vandalised.

The Severals sports pavilion, in Newmarket, which is being plagued by anti-social behaviour.

The first incidents in the summer of 2018 were described as youths ‘blowing off steam’, cycling round the building and sitting on its veranda smoking and drinking.

But over the past year, according to the council, the behaviour of the gang – which can number up to 25 – has got rowdier with the youths causing damage to the building by kicking the doors and shutters, pulling up the boards on the veranda and spraying graffiti on its signs and and shutters.

“They are no longer content with simply smoking and drinking on the veranda in the late evenings,” said a council statement.

Mick Jefferys, the mayor of Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley.

“They appeared to be dealing drugs and have started vandalising other sites in the locale too. The war memorial has been vandalised when items are placed there that are new or not bolted down, especially round days such as Remembrance Day.”

And according to the authority there have been a number of incidents over the past year that have resulted in stand-offs between the gang and members of the council’s staff, some of which have been witnessed by members of the public.

On one occasion, a staff member had gone to close the pavilion after a regular group event had been held. According to the council they had been met by a gang hurling verbal abuse. One of the youths entered the building as customers were leaving and had to be escorted out while the others jeered and shouted.

“The recent discovery of a knife at the pavilion has increased levels of concern and resulted in a determination to see the situation addressed." - Newmarket Town Council

“The situation had the very real potential to escalate and was intimidating and unpleasant for all concerned,” said a council statement.

On another occasion a female staff member, in the pavilion to close up after an event, found herself inside surrounded by a gang of more than 20 youths who began banging on the building’s shutters.

Despite being ‘descended upon’ by the youths as she got outside she managed to lock the building and went to the nearby garage where she called the police to be told someone would attend if available. No-one came.

The pavilion, which was gifted to the town by Sheikh Mohammed 10 years ago, is hired out by the town council to local groups and councillors heard another incident saw youths congregating on the veranda when there was a group of children inside.

The group leader contacted the council office and said they were making the children feel intimidate and threatened. When a council staff member asked the youths to leave because the children were frightened, she was verbally abused and the gang had advanced on her before they left.

“The recent discovery of a knife at the pavilion has increased levels of concern and resulted in a determination to see the situation addressed,” said the council’s statement.

In a report to the council, PCSO Bradley Rackham said: “Myself and my colleagues have been carrying out regular patrols of the Severals building and have now started to see more families and children using the area for its intended purpose. We will continue to monitor the area and support those who use the facility.”

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said he was ‘very disturbed’ by the incidents and proposed writing to the police and crime commissioner, Insp Mark Shipton and Matt Hancock. “It’s that serious,” he said.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket