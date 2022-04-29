A Newmarket pensioner said she had been left devastated after silk flowers, placed on the grave of her brother, and her mother, were removed.

Eighty-one-year-old Irene Wright said her family’s grave was in the churchyard of St Mary’s Church, in Wood Ditton, where she and her four sisters were all married.

“I have been putting the flowers on the grave for years,” said Irene. “I suffer from heart problems and diabetes so, in recent years, it has been increasingly difficult for me to visit the grave, and my daughter has scoliosis so it is hard for her, which is why I put silk flowers on it.

Wood Ditton Church

“Then my son Steven, who visits the grave regularly, came back and told my daughter, Debbie, there was nothing on nanna’s grave. When they told me I was devastated.”

The grave is the final resting place of Irene’s brother, Derek Barnes, who died as the result of a motorbike accident in Wood Ditton when he was 17 back in 1969, and her mother, Esther Claydon, who was buried with her son when she died.

The family originally came from Saxon Street and Irene has lived in the Newmarket area all her life.

“I have always tried to make sure the grave is well looked after,” said Irene, “as well as the silk flowers, which we have been putting on there for years and years, at Christmas, Easter, and on mum’s birthday, there are little angels round the side.

“I have also paid to have the headstone properly cleaned in the past, which is expensive, but I am planning to do that again soon.”

Irene said she had contacted the priest in charge at Wood Ditton, the Rev Dr Naomi Wormell, to ask why the flowers had been removed.

“She told me there were rules that only real flowers could be placed on graves and silk flowers were no longer allowed.”

She added: “After I was told the flowers had gone I was thinking about it all the time. I was even waking up in the middle of the night worrying about it and crying. I just felt as if it looked as if we did not care anymore and I get very distressed every time I think about it.

“I know places have rules and there are cemeteries and church yards where it is hard to keep graves tidy but it is still upsetting when you find out that some flowers you had put on a grave to remember a loved one had just been taken off

SuffolkNews tried to contact Dr Wormell but she was not available.