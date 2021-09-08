A Newmarket pensioner has been jailed for seven years for the rape of a vulnerable teenage girl.

Seventy-year-old Trevor Monk, of Engelhard Road, had denied three counts of rape, sexual assault, and causing the girl to engage in sexual activity without consent but finally admitted two rape offences on July 26, the day he had been due to stand trial, sparing his victim the further trauma of having to relive her ordeal through giving evidence in court.

The remaining two offences are to remain on file.

Trevor Monk

At Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, Monk was jailed by Judge Emma Peters to seven years in prison.

She also imposed an indefinite restraining order banning him from ever contacting his victim.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket