A Newmarket couple have proved that age is no barrier as they hurtled through the air at speeds of more than 100mph raising funds for a charity close to both their hearts.

Keith and Patricia Paterson, of Norfolk Avenue, who have a combined age of 179, took on Velocity 2, the world’s fastest zip line and the longest in Europe, alongside their three daughters, Lisa, Sharon and Lesley, while they were holidaying at Criccieth, in Wales.

“It was our daughters who booked it as partly as an early celebration as it will be our 65th wedding anniversary in October,” said Patricia, who is 86.

Keith and Patricia Paterson who braved the world’s fastest zip line to raise funds for their favourite charity

“We were told that Keith, who is 93, was the oldest man ever to have done the zip wire challenge. It was not exactly on our bucket list but afterwards we were both glad we had done it.”

Keith, who in 2015 was made an MBE for his work promoting information technology to the elderly across the UK, said: “We started with the Little Zipper, a warm-up they said, a chance to get the feel of the flight. I must admit, as they buckled me in and I looked down the line, I had a brief moment of what on ‘earth am I doing?’.

“But the second we launched, the nerves vanished. Pure joy took over. There’s a moment, lying face-down, watching the world stretch below you, when time goes very still. And then whoosh off we went. Four bodies flying like rockets and me, 93 years old, laughing like a teenager with a tailwind.

“They say you can hit over 100 mph on Velocity 2. I believe it. I could feel my cheeks flapping and my thoughts trying to catch up.”

And for both Keith and Patricia, the best part of the whole experience was they were raising money for a cause close to both their hearts – the Khayakethu home for street boys in South Africa in a township near Port Elizabeth.

“We have supported it for around 20 years,” said Patricia “and we have seen for ourselves the difference it makes to so many young lives.”

“This was our latest and perhaps most exciting way to bring attention to the work being done there,” said Keith, “and if even one person is inspired to donate or share the story, that flight will have been worth every mile per hour.”

So what could be next for Keith?

“We’ll see,” he said. “For now, I’m just enjoying the feeling of having soared through the skies with people I love and the knowledge that, even at my age, there’s still plenty of adventure left in these old bones.”

To make a donation go to www.givengain.com/event/pat-and-keiths-zip-wire–challenge