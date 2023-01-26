One person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a two-vehicle crash on the A11.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway, near Red Lodge, at around 10.35am after reports of a collision.

There is not believed to be any serious injuries.

Police were called to the A11 southbound carriageway at 10.35am. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said one person was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers closed the road while recovery for the vehicles was arranged.