A11 crash near Red Lodge sees one person arrested on suspicion of drug driving
Published: 13:02, 26 January 2023
| Updated: 13:06, 26 January 2023
One person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a two-vehicle crash on the A11.
Police were called to the southbound carriageway, near Red Lodge, at around 10.35am after reports of a collision.
There is not believed to be any serious injuries.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said one person was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
Officers closed the road while recovery for the vehicles was arranged.