Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A11 crash near Red Lodge sees one person arrested on suspicion of drug driving

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:02, 26 January 2023
 | Updated: 13:06, 26 January 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

One person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a two-vehicle crash on the A11.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway, near Red Lodge, at around 10.35am after reports of a collision.

There is not believed to be any serious injuries.

Police were called to the A11 southbound carriageway at 10.35am. Picture: Google Maps
Police were called to the A11 southbound carriageway at 10.35am. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said one person was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers closed the road while recovery for the vehicles was arranged.

Bury St Edmunds Crime Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Traffic and Travel Ben Robinson