One person has been detained by the police following an incident at the Job Centre in Newmarket.

Police were called to the scene on Wellington Street shortly after 4pm today to reports of an ongoing dispute involving an individual at the Job Centre.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said officers had attended earlier in the day, but that the individual had left.

Police pictured outside the Job Centre in Newmarket

When the individual returned, officers re-attended and the person was detained.

An eyewitness reported that the windows in the Job Centre's offices were kicked and one was smashed.

They also said they saw a woman being handcuffed outside the nearby Ladbrokes betting shop. After a struggle, they said she was put into a police van.

More police cars pictured in Newmarket town centre

A man who had earlier been seen arguing with Job Centre staff outside its offices, was also seen being interviewed by officers in The Guineas shopping centre.

