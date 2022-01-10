Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Person dies after being hit by a train at Kennett railway station

By Ben Robinson
Published: 16:13, 10 January 2022
A person has died after they were hit by a train on the line between Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

Officers from British Transport Police were called to Kennett railway station at 1pm today after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for the authority said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services to Bury St Edmunds were disrupted. Picture: Mark Westley
An investigation has now started in order to identify the body and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious," a spokesperson added.

Greater Anglia have confirmed disruption is expected until 6pm this evening, despite services between Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Peterborough.

