A person has died after they were hit by a train on the line between Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

Officers from British Transport Police were called to Kennett railway station at 1pm today after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for the authority said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services to Bury St Edmunds were disrupted. Picture: Mark Westley

An investigation has now started in order to identify the body and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious," a spokesperson added.

Greater Anglia have confirmed disruption is expected until 6pm this evening, despite services between Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Peterborough.