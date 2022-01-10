Person dies after being hit by a train at Kennett railway station
Published: 16:13, 10 January 2022
| Updated: 16:13, 10 January 2022
A person has died after they were hit by a train on the line between Bury St Edmunds and Ely.
Officers from British Transport Police were called to Kennett railway station at 1pm today after reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A spokesperson for the authority said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation has now started in order to identify the body and inform their next of kin.
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious," a spokesperson added.
Greater Anglia have confirmed disruption is expected until 6pm this evening, despite services between Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Peterborough.