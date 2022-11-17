An incident on a major Suffolk road involved a four-vehicle collision this morning.

One person is being treated in an ambulance after sustaining minor injuries at 7.47am on the A14 outside Newmarket.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Police, the road was cleared at 9.10am with one vehicle towed out of the way.

There was a four-vehicle collision this morning on the A14. Picture: Google Maps

On the same road, between junction 37 and 38, a bus broke also down heading eastbound, with this incident cleared by 9.40am.