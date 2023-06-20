More news, no ads

A person has been injured and rescued from a car after a crash on the Suffolk border this morning.

Both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Police, alongside the East of England Ambulance Service and fire crews from Burwell and Newmarket, were alerted to the scene at Cheveley at 6.53am, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The crash was on the B1063 between Newmarket and Ashley.

Someone was rescued from a car after a crash near Newmarket. Picture: Google

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police revealed someone was trapped in a car.

They were rescued and suffered minor injuries.

Suffolk Police attended the scene, but stood down before 8am.

Recovery of both vehicles is ongoing and the road is still partially blocked.

There are heavy delays along the route.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended three people at the scene.

However, no one needed to go to hospital, a spokesperson for the service said.