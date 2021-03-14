A Newmarket pharmacy has joined others across West Suffolk in warning the government not to backtrack on promises to cover Covid-19 costs.

Lords Pharmacy, in Newmarket’s Guineas shopping centre, has launched a poster, leaflet, and social media campaign highlighting £370 million in nationwide Covid costs which the government has so far refused to reimburse, despite what pharmacists say was a clear promise from the Prime Minister.

Lords owner Anil Sharma said: “My pharmacy, and many others like it, has continued to see patients while other parts of the health system went behind closed doors.

Anil Sharma, owner of Lords Pharmacy, in Newmarket

“As a result, we have incurred massive extra costs and the government needs to cover this as promised. We want to give a message to health secretary Matthew Hancock: Our door is open please let us keep it that way by reversing these devastating cuts.”

National Pharmacy Association (NPA) chief executive Mark Lyonette said: “Pharmacies have been a local lifeline during the coronavirus crisis – a vital part of the NHS frontline.

"But the government continues to drag its feet over offering proper financial assistance for pharmacies like Lords in Newmarket.

Matt Hancock is West Suffolk's MP and health secretary.

“The prime minister promised to give the NHS whatever it needs to cope with coronavirus and pharmacies are a vital part of the NHS frontline.

“We need government to make good on commitments to meet all the additional costs associated with coronavirus and also address long term underfundingso that pharmacies can stay open to keep people well and save lives.”

Protests are taking place throughout the week in the constituencies of several government ministers, including the health secretary, the Prime Minister and the chancellor.

NPA chairman Andrew Lane said the sector had not received any bail out cash because pharmacies had to continue to operate throughout the pandemic.

“While other sectors get bail outs for being closed, community pharmacies are in debt because we’ve stayed open to save lives,” he said.

